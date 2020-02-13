Inspection work on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to continue into next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Due to weather, inspection work on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will need to be extended into next week, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
A spokeswoman for the NCDOT on Thursday said contractors have not been able to complete the inspection of the bridge and the work will need to be continued through Friday, Feb. 21.
Drivers can expect a lane closure weekdays from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
The inspection work initially began on Feb. 3 and was expected to last just a week.
