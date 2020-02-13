Hoggard’s Jason Bunn named WECT Athlete of the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hoggard High School’s Jason Bunn is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The junior made it a clan sweep in the pool taking home the 4A east diving championship. Then following that up with the 4A state championship.
It’s the first diving championship in the program’s history.
