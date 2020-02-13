Groups team up to offer free trees to replace ones lost in Hurricanes Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Recovery Program is teaming with Verizon to give away free trees to Wilmington-area homeowners Saturday, Feb. 15, to help replace those lost in Hurricane Florence.
Members of the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees and Verizon employees will distribute 500 three-gallon trees at Legion Stadium located at 2149 Carolina Beach Road from 9 a.m. to noon or as long as trees are available.
Trees will be limited to two per person.
“The people of Wilmington, North Carolina, have suffered great personal and physical loss,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “By replanting, we strive to bring healing and hope to the people and the communities in which they live, as well as help return the beauty and the value trees bring back to their properties.”
Arborists will be onsite to discuss proper planting techniques and to advise on tree selection.
“We are delighted to partner with the Arbor Day Foundation and Verizon to replenish what was lost, while educating our citizens on the importance of proper tree planting and tree care," added Connie Parker, founder of the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees.
