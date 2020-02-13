First Alert Forecast: gusty storms Thursday ahead of big temperature change Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With a strong cold front knocking, your First Alert Forecast remains active across the Cape Fear Region. Here is a quick day-by-day breakdown to help you plan for the ups and downs...
Thursday: Expect warm southwest winds ahead of the cold front. Not-so-subtle 30 mph gusts are possible. Above-average but highly variable temperatures are probable. Expect afternoon highs in the 72 to 82 range on the mainland and 62 to 72 on the barrier islands. Keep an eye out for a shower or locally gusty storm, too, especially but not exclusively in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Showers and perhaps a rogue storm will remain possible as the cold front blasts through and offshore, so please exercise caution in travel. Expect winds to shift to the north as the evening gives way to the wee hours and, with that chillier flow, temperatures will aggressively fall from the 60s, to the 50s, and ultimately to the 40s late.
Valentine’s Day and Friday night: Trade the umbrella for a jacket! Post-front, Friday morning will have the fleeting risk of a leftover shower. Otherwise, expect much drier and clearer skies. Nippy north breezes will support high temperatures in the cool 50s Friday, chilly 40s around dinnertime Friday evening, and frosty lower to middle 30s late Friday night.
Tally up those temperatures and, yes, some inland spots may feel a 50-degree drop between Thursday afternoon and Friday night! And the changes don’t stop there. Catch the full outlook, including another warm-up and return to rain chances, your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or, grab a ten-day forecast tailored to your location anytime on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.