Chick-fil-A at Monkey Junction to close while undergoing renovations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Chick-fil-A at Monkey Junction will be closed for about a month and a half while it undergoes renovations.
According to a news release, the restaurant will close at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.
The restaurant, which is located at 5106 S. College Road, is tentatively scheduled to reopen in early April.
“It has been our pleasure to serve our loyal customers, and we look forward to undergoing renovations that will help us better serve them for years to come,” said Harold Jarvis, operator of the Chick-fil-A at Monkey Junction.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.