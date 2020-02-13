Check dates, times and locations for one-stop early voting in your county

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One-stop early voting begins Thursday, February 13, for North Carolina’s 2020 Primary Elections.
Voters can cast ballots early at sites across all counties in southeastern North Carolina until one-stop voting period ends on February 29. Citizens can also register to vote during the one-stop voting period, but not on primary election day, March 3.
For dates, times and locations of one-stop voting in New Hanover County, click here.
For dates, times and locations of one-stop voting in Brunswick County, click here.
For dates, times and locations of one-stop voting in Pender County, click here.
For dates, times and locations of one-stop voting in Columbus County, click here.
For dates, times and locations of one-stop voting in Bladen County, click here.
To check dates, times and locations of one-stop voting in any county in North Carolina, click here.
