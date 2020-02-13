Cape Fear Community College basketball teams sweep doubleheader

By John Smist | February 12, 2020 at 11:23 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 11:24 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Community College men’s basketball team beat rivals Brunswick Community College, 86-83 Wednesday night at the Schwartz Center.

CFCC (16-7, 4-3), was led by Dakari Johnson who scored 27 points. Torey James chipped in with 19 and Talton Jones 12.

With the loss BCC falls to 17-7, 4-4 in Region 10 play.

The Cape Fear women’s team had not problems running past Louisburg College, 106-80.

With the win the Sea Devils up their record to 14-7, 11-3.

