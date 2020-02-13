Brunswick Community College softball team ready to win

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - In an age of consolidation, the Brunswick Community College athletic department is expanding.
This year, the school is fielding a softball team for the very first time. With just eleven players on the roster, it gives the coaching staff more time to work with individual players.
“Practices are run differently,” said BCC sophomore Kaitlyn Rhea. “We have a lot more one on one time with our coaches. Bonding is just easier.”
Eleven players means the Dolphins only have two reserves. Because of this, head coach Bernadette Cardon has had to come up with a special practice schedule.
“We do team practices,” said Cardon. “But we also do individual practices where I take small groups of girls and break things down for them. It's lower impact.”
What the Dolphins lack in experience they make up with talent and confidence and expect to see results on the diamond.
“We have eyes on us all the time,” said BCC freshman Caila Turberville. “On the field and off the field. Our expectations are really high as a school.”
“I expect to surprise a lot of people,” added coach Cardon. “We have our saying, ‘make history.’ And that’s what our hashtag is, and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to be a first-year program that surprises a whole lot of people.”
The Dolphins next play on February 23 when they travel to Raleigh to play two games against William Peace University.
