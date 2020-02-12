Wilmington attorney named one of 23 NCAA certified agents in the country

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington attorney Gary Shipman has been named one of 23 NCAA certified agents in the country and the only certified agent based in North Carolina.
In April of 2018, the Commission on College Basketball, chaired by Condoleezza Rice, suggested legislation to allow some student athletes to hire NCAA certified agents to better assess their professional potential earlier in their collegiate careers. The NCAA adopted the legislation and following the 2018-2019 basketball season, a select few student athletes are now able to meet with and be represented by an NCAA certified agent without losing eligibility.
Prior to the legislation, a student-athlete was unable to hire an agent until after they had forfeited their collegiate eligibility.
“Those that aspire to play in the NBA and have the talent to do so deserve to have an agent who will be objective based solely upon what is in their best interest and not in the agents’/families’/schools’ best interest,” Shipman said. “Many of these athletes must begin to quantify their professional prospects early in their collegiate career and many are doing so without knowledgeable or objective guidance.”
Shipman is certified with the NCAA in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Shipman is also a sports agent for other athletes, including NBA and NFL hopefuls.
