Wake Forest beats UNC 74-57 for 1st win in series since 2014
Wake Forest's guard Chaundee Brown (23) reacts after scoring against North Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Lynn Hey) (Source: Lynn Hey)
February 11, 2020 at 10:41 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 10:41 PM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Andrien White scored 15 points to help Wake Forest beat cold-shooting North Carolina 74-57 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Childress added 14 points for the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest shot nearly 56% in the first half to lead by 18 at the break.

The Demon Deacons then pushed that lead to 26 early in the second half. North Carolina shot just 33% and made 1 of 16 3-point tries.

Cole Anthony and Christian Keeling each had 15 points to lead the Tar Heels, who lost their fourth straight game.

It was Wake Forest’s first win against UNC since January 2014.

