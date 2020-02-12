Slow down heading into town: Southport speed limit changes now in effect

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers who frequent downtown Southport are encouraged to pay close attention to their speed as the limit has been lowered along two main thoroughfares.
Sections of Howe Street and Moore Street have been lowered from 35 miles-per-hour to 25 after the North Carolina Department of Transportation approved the town’s request for lower limits.
Southport Police Department Chief Todd Coring says the goal is to keep the growing number of pedestrians in the area safe.
“Southport is become more and more of a pedestrian friendly town,” he said. “We’ve always had a lot of foot traffic, but we’re seeing more and more of that down here.”
The new speed limit signs were installed earlier this month, and Coring said they’ve taken some getting used to.
“I think a lot of people were shocked. I had somebody tell me the other day, well traffic doesn’t move fast enough downtown for them to even be going 25, but I mean we do have some folks that come through here at a high rate of speed.”
In particular, people noted on social media two signs across the street from one another reflecting different limits.
Coring said they’ve had some reports of confusion.
“When you see one sign on one side of the road says 25 and the other 35, people just, they do question that,” he said.
Drivers headed into town on Howe Street, where the signs are located, should be going 25 miles per hour while on the road from Brown Street to the river, and visa versa.
Once past the water tower headed out of town, drivers can speed up.
“We just want to make sure it’s all about the direction and flow of the traffic."
Coring said they are easing into the speed limits and trying to educate drivers with additional signs, and officers, while stopping those speeding, are evaluating situations case by case.
"So just pay attention to that and everybody will be just fine.”
