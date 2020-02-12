Public meeting to address litter, illegal dumping issues in Brunswick Co. and across state

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A group focused on cleaning up North Carolina will hold a public information meeting Saturday, Feb. 12.
The Alliance for a Litter Free North Carolina will host the meeting to discuss litter and illegal dumping issues in Brunswick County and across the state.
The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Senior Center located 121 Town Center Drive in Leland.
Local leaders from Leland as well as representatives from the N.C. Department of Transportation are expected to be on hand.
“We will discuss the Alliance’s objectives and goals, as well as potential solutions we have identified, which we believe will bring about a more permanent answer to these matters,” said Nancy B. Celli with the Greater Leland Beautification Coalition. “We also will hear what is happening within the Town of Leland and with our local NCDOT regarding these issues. We will have available additional information about the NCDOT’S Adopt-A-Highway Program and the Bi-Annual Litter Sweep Program. We plan to have handouts at this meeting.”
The Greater Leland Beautification Coalition is a chapter of the alliance.
