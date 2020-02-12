New HPU Poll shows Sanders, Biden, Trump leading in NC ahead of Super Tuesday

“This poll looks ahead to Super Tuesday, March 3, when a number of important states like North Carolina will have their primaries,” Dr. Martin Kifer, associate professor of political science and director of the HPU Poll said in a news release. “As expected, we have an incumbent president with extremely high levels of support among those who will vote in the Republican primary and a very divided field on the Democratic side. The addition of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg makes it even more difficult to know what will happen in the coming weeks.”