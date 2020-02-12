New HPU Poll shows Sanders, Biden, Trump leading in NC ahead of Super Tuesday

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Less than three weeks before North Carolina voters go to the polls on Super Tuesday, March 3, a new poll favors Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice-President Joe Biden as front-runners in the state’s democratic presidential primary.
The new High Point University Poll shows Sanders leading Biden 25% to 19% among ‘registered democratic and unaffiliated voters’. But, among ‘likely voters’, Biden drew 24% support compared to 20% for Sanders.
When it comes to ‘registered voters’ in the survey, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg had 13% support, followed by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren at 12% and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 6%. The candidates finished in the same order in the survey of ‘likely voters’, with slight changes in support.
President Donald Trump has the support of 88% of ‘registered republican and unaffiliated voters', and 91% of ‘likely voters’ ahead of the state’s republican primary. Other republican candidates drew single digit support.
When surveyed regarding their choice in the state’s gubernatorial primary races, incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper drew 69% support from ‘registered democratic and unaffiliated voters’. In the republican primary, Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest drew 54% support among registered voters, with Rep. Holly Grange of Wilmington receiving 10%. More than one third of the respondents, 36%, said they do not have a preference in the GOP primary race.
“This poll looks ahead to Super Tuesday, March 3, when a number of important states like North Carolina will have their primaries,” Dr. Martin Kifer, associate professor of political science and director of the HPU Poll said in a news release. “As expected, we have an incumbent president with extremely high levels of support among those who will vote in the Republican primary and a very divided field on the Democratic side. The addition of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg makes it even more difficult to know what will happen in the coming weeks.”
To see the specific details from the HPU Poll click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.