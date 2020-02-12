New Hanover County Schools still without an interim superintendent

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education met in closed session Tuesday, presumably to name an interim superintendent. That did not happen. Instead, board members said they will look for an interim with experience.
Board members said Tuesday, following the closed session, that they are hopeful they will have success in finding someone to work with deputy superintendent Dr. LaChawn Smith. The board did not give a reason why Dr. Smith, who is second in command of the school system, was not named to the interim position.
In a telephone conversation Tuesday night, Dr. Smith said it was expressed to her that the board wanted to find someone with experience as an interim superintendent. She said she has not decided whether or not she will apply for the superintendent position, but said she would accept it if its offered to her.
“If provided the opportunity to serve the families and students of New Hanover County, I would welcome it,” Dr. Smith said.
Smith became the first African American person, male or female, to hold the title of Deputy Superintendent with the district when she was named to the position last August.
“The search for a permanent superintendent will be thoughtful and deliberate and could take several months,” board chair Lisa Estep said in a press release. “We will take the time needed to gather meaningful input and find the right fit for NHCS moving forward.”
School board members said Tuesday the search for a permanent superintendent will begin Wednesday.
