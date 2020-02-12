Man charged with murder, attempted murder in Sam’s Pit Stop shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Riegelwood man is facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection to a shooting at a Columbus County gas station last week.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Jadakiss Jahein Watkins has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.
On Feb. 6, deputies were called to Sam’s Pit Stop, located off of Green Swamp Road shortly after 7 p.m. When they arrived, they determined the shooting involved several people and happened in the parking lot of the business.
Dwon Demontre Maultsby, 28, of Chadbourn, was taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare Systems and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Watkins also suffered a gunshot wound in the incident and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.
When Watkins was released from the hospital, he was arrested and originally charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.