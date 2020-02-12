Learn about food that fuels your body and the economy at the Local Food Conference

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Feast Down East will host its 10th annual Local Food Conference, which brings together community members and farmers, with the focus of supporting the local food system in Southeastern North Carolina.
The event, on Fri., Feb. 14, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., is at the UNCW Burney Center.
It will include plenty of food, breakfast and lunch, and breakout sessions for farmers, foodies, advocates and gardeners.
Panel discussions with leading experts in childhood health, food insecurity and our favorite local chefs, and a keynote speaker, Ron Simmons, the owner of Master Blend Family Farms will also participate in the conference.
The Local Food Conference is an opportunity to explore a variety of topics, from growing food to eating food.
Feast Down East is a nonprofit organization that aims to grow the food system in Southeastern North Carolina.
Tickets are available here.
