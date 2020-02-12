Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-NEW HAMPSHIRE-TAKEAWAYS
A victory, a caution: Takeaways from New Hampshire's primary
New Hampshire Democrats have given Bernie Sanders a win, but also a warning. Unquestioned is Sanders' durability, based on his 2016 campaign and the first two contests this year. What remains unanswered is how moderates will now come at him and whether Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be able to compete credibly for the progressive wing. Her disappointing fourth-place showing gives supporters little confidence. But Sanders' liabilities are also clear, at least among a large segment of voters in the party who are wary of the 78-year-old self-identified democratic socialist, and how that label could be demonized by President Donald Trump.
VETERAN'S AFFAIRS LEADER
Army general is SC governor's 2nd pick to run veteran agency
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A retired U.S. Army major general is South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's second choice to run the state's new Department of Veteran's Affairs. McMaster said Tuesday that Maj. Gen. William Grimsley of Beaufort came highly recommended before the governor chose state Rep. Bobby Cox to lead the agency in December. Cox was found ineligible under a state law preventing a lawmaker to run an agency created during his term. The 62-year-old Grimsley served in the Army for 33 years, finishing his military career as senior commander at Fort Hood, Texas, and chief of staff of the United States Strategic Command.
ELECTION 2020-STEYER-SOUTH CAROLINA
Steyer's wife moves to S. Carolina for rest of 2020 campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The wife of Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer has stepped down from her banking job and relocated to South Carolina for the duration of her husband's campaign. The move was revealed to The Associated Press by the California billionaire's campaign on Tuesday. It illustrates the focus his campaign is putting on South Carolina, the first Southern state to hold a primary and an important gauge of black support. Black voters make up two-thirds of the Democratic electorate in South Carolina. Steyer's wife, Kat Taylor, is renting a home in Columbia. She looks to become more involved in campaigning efforts in the state and have a base of operations on the East Coast.
AP-US-PUBLIC-UTILITY-SALE
Sell, manage or status quo? Report out on SC public utility
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A report on whether South Carolina should sell its state-owned utility has concluded that selling Santee Cooper would pay off billions in debt and end uncertainty over lawsuits, but would cost ratepayer more over the next 20 years. The report released Tuesday from the Department of Administration says even though Santee Cooper proposed lower rates over 20 years if it isn't sold, the public utility can't guarantee the results of a ratepayer lawsuit over its role in multibillion dollar failure of two new nuclear reactors. The report included a third option of Dominion Energy of Virginia managing Santee Cooper, but that option had fewer details. Lawmakers will now decide which option is best.
PRISON CHAPLAIN ARRESTED
Warrant: Chaplain charged after sex act with SC inmate
GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a prison chaplain in South Carolina has been arrested after an inmate performed sex acts on him in his office at a women's prison. An arrest warrant says 65-year-old Jefferson Kwamina-Crystal was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal sexual misconduct with an inmate. Authorities say the sex act between the chaplain and the inmate was voluntary and took place at his office at the Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood. Prison officials say Kwamina-Crystal was fired after his arrest. State law prohibits consensual sexual acts between prison employees and inmates. Kwamina-Crystal is charged with a felony and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
MISSING GIRL
6-year-old in SC disappears after getting off school bus
CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — More than 100 police officers, family members and volunteers are searching for a 6-year-old girl last seen shortly after she got off the school bus near her South Carolina home. Authorities say Faye Marie Swetlik hasn't been seen since about 3:45 p.m. Monday after family members saw her get off the bus in her densely populated neighborhood in Cayce near Columbia. Investigators said the family called 911 after realizing they lost track of her about an hour later. Authorities say they have not ruled out any possibility, from the girl wandering away to being kidnapped or worse,