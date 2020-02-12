Internet, phone service issues continue to frustrate the people of Atkinson

ATKINSON, N.C. (WECT) - Frustrations continue with the internet and phone service issues in western Pender County.
Atkinson’s Town Clerk Margie Carver said it’s almost impossible to get any work done in the afternoon because the internet connection is so bad. She’s worked at town hall for six years and she says each year the problems with cell and internet services get worse.
“After lunchtime, you can pretty much count out of doing much work,” said Carver. “I can’t send emails. If I’m doing any kind of form or work online, it kicks me off. Sometimes, it can take up to ten times just to get a form filled out and sent. It’s really crazy.”
Not only is the issue with computers, but with phone service, too.
Back in 2014, Carver’s house burned.
“It took me 11 phone calls to get through to 911 before I could a call out for help,” said Carver.
By the time fire crews got there, the fire had spread rapidly. Her small dog was inside. Fire crews were able to get the dog out alive, but its injuries were too extensive and her dog died a few days later.
Carver said enough is enough. The Cape Fear area is growing and Atkinson could see some of that growth. Carver believes the town should get with the times and be prepared for that growth by having working internet and cell phone service.
Atkinson Commissioners adopted a resolution at their meeting Tuesday night that says they will work with the county, and the towns within it, to help apply for the ATMC grant.
If you live in Pender County and experience phone and internet issues, you’re asked to fill out a form that ATMC will use to help make the final decision when it comes to the grant.
