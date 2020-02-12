Holly Tree Elementary principal Laura Holliday announces retirement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Holly Tree Elementary’s principal, Laura Holliday, has announced her retirement from the district.
Holliday’s last day at school will be February 28, 2020.
The school district says she will be replaced by a principal who already retired from New Hanover County Schools. Monica Goza, former principal at Winter Park Elementary, will act as principal until the end of the school year.
Her husband, former deputy superintendent Dr. Rick Holliday, announced his retirement in July in the midst of a teacher sex abuse scandal.
While Laura Holliday has not been connected to any lawsuits or investigations involving Dr. Rick Holliday, her retirement announcement comes at a tumultuous time for New Hanover County Schools.
Since the arrest of Roland Grise band teacher Peter Frank at the end of January, the district superintendent and the head of human resources have resigned. County commissioners have mobilized investigative and student support resources to address ongoing issues within New Hanover County Schools. Attorneys representing New Hanover County sex abuse victims have also launched an investigation to learn whether or not anyone employing Frank knew of his behavior.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.