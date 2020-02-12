First Alert Forecast: from near 80 to near freezing, risk of storms too

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on a week of sharp weather changes across the Cape Fear Region! Here is a day-by-day breakdown to help you plan for the ups and downs...
Wednesday: Parts of Columbus County might sneak to near 70 but, in general, ahead of a warm front, expect cool easterly breezes to pin temperatures to the 50s and 60s under clouds and with the risk of a shower.
Wednesday night: Behind that warm front, expect balmier south breezes to boost temperatures through the 60s even in the pitch dark. Also watch for clouds and an option for a shower or fog patch.
Thursday: Vigorous southwest breezes will push temperatures to the upper 60s and lower 70s for the beaches and upper 70s and lower 80s inland! Also expect variable clouds and the risk of a shower or storm.
Thursday night: A strong cold front will continue to support a shower or storm risk. Also expect mostly cloudy skies, variable winds, and temperatures crashing to the 50s and even 40s late.
Valentine’s Day Friday: Enjoy clearing and drying skies. Nippy northwest breezes ought to prevent temperatures from exceeding the 50s during the day and the 40s around dinner date time.
Friday night: Under clear skies and amid slackening north winds, a risk of frost will develop for especially sheltered areas as temperatures dive to late-night lows mainly in the lower 30s.
Catch more details, including what’s ahead for the weekend, your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, grab a ten-day forecast tailored to your location anytime on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.