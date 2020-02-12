Daniels keys second-half surge to lead NC State by Syracuse

North Carolina State head coach Kevin Keatts, right, greets Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, left, before an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi) (Source: Nick Lisi)
February 11, 2020 at 10:35 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 10:35 PM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Devon Daniels scored 23 points, including seven straight in the second half, C.J. Bryce added 19 and North Carolina State defeated shorthanded Syracuse 79-74.

Syracuse played all but three minutes without leading scorer Elijah Hughes, who suffered a lower body injury during pre-game warmups.

He went out with 17:27 remaining in the first half and did not return. Freshman Joe Girard scored a career-high 30 points for Syracuse.

Quincy Guerrier also registered a career-best 16 points and his second double-double with 10 rebounds.

