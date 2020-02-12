Crash with injuries closes Wilmington intersection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are working to fully reopen the intersection of 16th and Greenfield after a crash Tuesday.
Police and EMS responded to the crash near the Wilmington Housing Authority shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Wilmington Police say one person was taken to the hospital but several people reported injuries connected to the crash.
The victim transported to the hospital was in critical condition Tuesday night.
By 10 p.m., tow trucks had cleared the intersection and police re-opened the area to traffic.
Police have not released any information on what caused the two- car collision.
