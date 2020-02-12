Boil water advisory in place for parts of Pender County

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A water main break in Hampstead has caused a boil water advisory to be issued for parts of Pender County.
Approximately 100 homes on Dogwood Lane in Hampstead and all side roads and neighborhoods off Dogwood Lane were impacted by a water main break.
Crews temporarily fixed the line Tuesday night. According to the county, more work will be done at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, allowing residents to shower and get to work and school before a more permanent fix begins.
Water service will be returned after the construction is complete Wednesday. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.
For that reason, water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and washing dishes should be boiled for at least one minutes before its consumed.
The advisory will be in effect for at least 48 hours, Pender County officials say.
