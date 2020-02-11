Topsail High School girls basketball team ordered to forfeit 10 victories due to NCHSAA violation

“Documentation provided by the family to Topsail High School for re-enrollment verification showed that the student’s previous address had changed and she was now residing outside of Pender County. Due to miscommunication and an inaccuracy during the data entry process while updating the student’s file, an address inside Pender County was entered. When athletic department officials reviewed the student’s file, it showed that she was at a Pender County address and in good academic standing, making it appear that she was eligible to play,” a press release from Pender County Schools clarified.