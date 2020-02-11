SPX Flow: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ SPX Flow Inc. (FLOW) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $145.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $3.40. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.
The engineered flow components maker posted revenue of $364.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $362.2 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $95.1 million, or $2.23 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.51 billion.
SPX Flow shares have fallen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 45% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLOW