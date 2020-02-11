Romance scams: Are you a catch, or are you getting catfished?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We all want to feel loved this time of year but the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is urging people to use their gut feelings when it comes to online dating.
Online romance scams, also called confidence fraud, spike around Valentine’s Day. According to the FBI, scammers prey on the emotionally vulnerable in an attempt to steal financial or personal identifying information from the victims.
Scammers contact individuals looking for relationships on dating platforms such as apps, websites and social media.
According to the FBI’s Crime Complaint Center (IC3), this type of fraud has the highest amount of financial losses to victims compared to other online crimes.
If you’re looking to pursue a relationship with someone met online, consider these tips from the FBI:
- Research the person’s photo and profile using online searches to see if the material has been used elsewhere.
- Go slow and ask questions.
- Beware if the individual seems too perfect or quickly asks you to leave a dating service or social media site to go “offline.”
- Beware if the individual attempts to isolate you from friends and family or requests.
- Beware if the individual promises to meet in person but then always comes up with an excuse why he or she can’t. If you haven’t met the person after a few months, for whatever reason, you have good reason to be suspicious.
- Never send money to anyone you don’t know personally. If you believe you are a victim of a romance scam, file a complaint online at www.ic3.gov.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.