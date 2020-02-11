Public meeting held for new Surf City park

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A public information meeting was held Monday night for a new park Surf City plans to build.
The new mainland park will feature a skatepark, walking trails, inclusive playground and other activities.
“I think anytime we get community supporting one another, supporting our children, having a vision for the future, it’s just an excellent step in the right direction. The area is really growing. It’s a desirable area. So anything that gives people an opportunity to interact, gives our children a safe place to interact and enjoy what they love to do -- it’s great,” said Surf City resident David Deitz.
Deitz says with the popularity of skating in the area, a skatepark is the top priority.
“Skateboarding is a growing sport and great way for people to be active. I think having a safe place to do that is fantastic.”
Right now, the closest skateparks to Surf City are in Hampstead, Ogden and Wilmington.
“Having a local place for kids to go skate that’s not too far away is a good idea,” said Nathan Deitz, a 12-year-old skater. “Just being able to go down to the skatepark with other skaters would give a skatepark a real community feel.”
The Surf City Parks and Recreation Department is looking a several ways to fund the possible project, including applying for grants to help acquire land for the plan. One grant the town is looking to apply for is the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, which is a $500,000 grant. Organizers are also looking at contacting the Land Water Conversation fund, which is strictly for land acquisition.
“Those two grants offer the opportunity to fund this type of project, so we’ll try to go after those two grants. We also have a state/local trail grant that offers a grant for developing trails,” said Chad Merritt with Surf City Parks and Recreation.
Surf City won’t be able to give a possible location of the park until it goes through the process of acquiring land for the project.
Details aren’t available right now on how much it will cost or how long it will take to get the project moving.
The last public information meeting will take place Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Surf City Welcome Center.
