Police: No more cases of attacks on men by serial predator since media attention on the case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a string of attacks targeting men in downtown Wilmington, a spokesperson for the police department said on Tuesday there have been no new reported incidents involving a serial predator since October.
We first reported police linked eleven cases dating back to January 2018.
Seven victims served in the U.S. military, either in the Marines or Army. The victims in at least four of the attacks may have been sexually assaulted.
The spokesperson said investigators don’t know why the attacks suddenly stopped but said it could be because of all the attention the case received.
When the attacks were first brought to light, former Police Chief Ralph Evangelous called the man who attacked other men in downtown Wilmington a “predator.”
In an interview with WECT’s Ashlea Kosikowski, the chief said the victims were being re-interviewed, however, many did not remember much from the attacks.
He said there were, in some cases, months between attacks.
“What is common about the eleven is a cognitive disability,” Evangelous said previously. “They don’t remember anything after leaving various bars. There’s no specific bar, just various bars downtown.”
Because several of the victims were in the military, the Wilmington Police Department was working with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Marine Corps Criminal Investigation Division to conduct new interviews with those who were assaulted.
“We are aware of the current situation in Wilmington and are advising our Marines to be extra cautious during their liberty,” First Lieutenant Andrew Martino said at the time in response to the investigation.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
