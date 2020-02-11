Panthers owner says Cam Newton’s future depends on health

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field following the Panthers 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) (Source: Mike McCarn)
February 11, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 5:38 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Panthers owner David Tepper remains noncommittal on Cam Newton's future with the organization, saying it will largely depend on how the quarterback recovers from foot surgery.

Tepper said Tuesday there are a lot of different things that can happen with Newton, but the No, 1 thing is determining his health. Newton missed 14 games last season with a foot injury. He had surgery on Dec. 11.

The Panthers are in a rebuilding mode, and the team could save $19 million under next year’s salary cap if they trade or release the 2015 league MVP.

