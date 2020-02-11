New Hanover County Commissioners deliver State of County address

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2020 State of the County Address looked back 2019, touched on current pressing topics and also focused on the bright future of the county.
County commissioner chair Julia Boseman talked about a new substance abuse residential recovery facility that will cater to both men and women. She also spoke about workforce housing and finding a way to help struggling workers find housing in the county.
Boseman also touched on issues including the future of WAVE Transit, the school sex scandal and the potential sale or partnership of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
“Public transportation with the buses will not stop," said Boseman. "What we’re trying to do and ask staff to do and ask experts to do is ‘How can we be more efficient, how can we have less wait times, how can we be better. How can we have people choose to ride it instead of people of just have to ride it?’ There’s a lot of things we’re trying to work on, bringing in ride sharing programs, we’re trying to be forward thinking and innovative because the bus system is not the same 20 years ago as it is today.”
After three teachers were arrested with sex crimes with students in the past two years, New Hanover County schools is at a crossroads. The superintendent has resigned, and activists are calling for school board members to resign.
“Any slight difference in behavior or a teacher says something different then I’ve got all these red flags going off," said Boseman. "Imagine being a parent of Roland Grise or Hoggard and knowing that this has happened. I’m a mom, too, but I’m not just trying to protect my kid. I want to make sure all the kids in New Hanover County are safe and this stops. This has got to stop.”
Boseman has mentioned the county will do whatever it takes to help children in schools and she didn’t waver from that Monday night, reiterating the county is prepared to provide investigative teams, mental health counselors, and support services to ensure all teachers, principals and administration are held accountable for their actions.
Boseman said she looks forward to a great year for the county and all of the fantastic things that are in the works.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.