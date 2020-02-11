NCAA filing holds firm on charges in NC State case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The NCAA enforcement staff is holding firm on its position that North Carolina State committed violations tied to the recruitment of former Wolfpack one-and-done star Dennis Smith Jr.
The staff’s filing follows December responses by the school and former head coach Mark Gottfried to four NCAA charges filed last summer amid college basketball’s corruption scandal. Gottfried was charged under the provision of head-coach responsibility for violations within his program.
The filing includes phone records involving Gottfried, former assistant coach Orlando Early and a government witness who testified in 2018 that he had delivered $40,000 to Early intended for Smith’s family.
