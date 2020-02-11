NC police officer fired as SBI conducts child porn investigation

Cpl. Alex Sims, 35, was placed on administrative leave Jan. 10 (Source: WNCN)
February 10, 2020 at 10:34 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 10:34 PM

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest police officer has been fired as state officials conduct a child pornography investigation, town officials said Monday.

Cpl. Alex Sims, 35, was placed on administrative leave Jan. 10 — just after the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation told Wake Forest Police about an investigation, according to Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree.

After a three-day internal investigation by Wake Forest police, Sims was fired, Crabtree said.

Sims admitted to watching child porn, according to Crabtree.

Sims has not been charged with any crime, Crabtree said. He had worked for the town as a police officer since April 2013.

He was promoted to the rank of corporal in January 2019, according to a Facebook post from Wake Forest.

