Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-SENATE-NORTH CAROLINA
GOP-linked group spends $2.4M for Democrat Senate candidate
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Republican-linked political committee that’s behind a TV ad praising Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Erica Smith is spending at least $2.4 million to push her candidacy in a primary race. The figure came in a document filed over the weekend with federal regulators by the Faith and Power PAC. The group bought TV ads that began running last week that highlights Smith's support for liberal initiatives. The group hasn't disclosed its donors, but connections to the PAC have led North Carolina Democrats to accuse Republicans of trying to interfere in their party primary next month.
DUMPSTER DIVING DEATH
Remains found believed to be woman who was 'dumpster diving'
TROY, N.C. (AP) — Remains found at a North Carolina landfill are believed to be a woman who police say climbed into a trash container to look for reusable items. Burlington police say the body recovered Monday at Uwharrie Environmental in Montgomery County is believed to be 30-year-old Stephanie Cox. She had apparently been collecting items from the trash container last month before a truck came to service the dumpster. Police launched a search party for her remains which was temporarily halted last week due to inclement weather. Police said the case highlights the dangers of what's commonly known as dumpster diving.
NEWSPAPER CARRIER-FATAL SHOOTING
Man convicted in killing of North Carolina newspaper carrier
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A man accused of killing a newspaper delivery man in North Carolina was convicted of first-degree murder Monday. The jury found Roger Timothy Best guilty in the death of Walter “Wes” Edwin Scott Jr., who was killed as he delivered The Charlotte Observer in the early morning hours of Feb. 15, 2017. Prosecutors in the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office said Scott left his truck running while he stopped at a convenience store to collect old papers and drop off that day's edition. As he returned to his truck, Best and an unknown accomplice tried to rob him. Prosecutors said Best fired a handgun 12 times, hitting Scott multiple times.
AP-NC-HOSPITAL SHOOTING
FBI: Woman who shot man at VA hospital was seeking treatment
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities say that a woman who shot a man outside a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in North Carolina was at the facility to seek mental health treatment. WRAL cited court documents on Monday that said Jasmine Laquanmoyea Thomas was taken to the facility in Fayetteville by her mother. But when they arrived Friday, the FBI said Thomas jumped out of the vehicle and shot Michael James Walker. The FBI said that the two did not know each other. The FBI said that Walker had just been discharged from the VA hospital. Thomas is facing charges of assault with intent to commit murder.
TRUMP-GUN-POLITICS
Trump campaigns as 2nd Amendment warrior
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is fully embracing the mantle of gun rights champion as he makes his pitch for reelection. In a campaign appearance Monday night in New Hampshire, Trump framed the right to bear arms as being as precious as the rights to privacy, free speech and religious freedom. It's a stark turn from earlier moments in his presidency when he toyed with pushing Congress to enact stricter gun laws after mass shootings. Trump's campaign advisers believe the president can draw a sharp contrast on gun rights with the eventual Democratic presidential nominee.
TRUMP-AFGHANISTAN
Trump pays tribute to 2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — President Donald Trump traveled Monday night to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to pay respects to two U.S. soldiers killed Saturday in Afghanistan when a soldier dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire with a machine gun. The Defense Department has identified the dead American soldiers as 28-year-old Sgt. Javier Jaguar Gutierrez and 28-year-old Sgt. Antonio Rey Rodriguez. Trump saluted and Vice President Mike Pence placed his hand over his heart as transfer cases containing the remains were carried out of a plane and transferred to a transport vehicle.
ODD-DEER COLLISION
'Oh deer!": Man gets trampled in North Carolina parking lot
LOCUST, N.C. (AP) — A suspect escaped from a hit and run in a North Carolina McDonald's parking lot last month. But police aren't looking for who's responsible. It turns out the object Ken Worthy saw barrel toward him outside the restaurant was actually a frenzied deer. Worthy told news outlets he was leaving the McDonald's in Locust, North Carolina, with his wife and a Diet Coke in hand when he was plowed over by the animal. The deer had likely run startled from woods nearby and wasn't stopping for anything in its way. Worthy told WSOC-TV he wasn't hurt during the incident, in fact, he didn't even spill his drink.
TSA LAWSUIT-ASHEVILLE AIRPORT
Lawsuit: TSA agent purposely groped woman at NC airport
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A woman says in a lawsuit that a security screener at a North Carolina airport intentionally groped her. The lawsuit was filed Feb. 4 in federal court against the U.S. government as well as the the female Transportation Security Administration agent. It says the incident occurred in June at the Asheville Regional Airport as the woman prepared to fly home to Los Angeles. The suit claims the passenger was singled out for a search and that she was touched in retaliation for questioning the search. The TSA did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.