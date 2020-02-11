Jones, Goldwire help No. 7 Duke beat No. 8 FSU 70-65

Jones, Goldwire help No. 7 Duke beat No. 8 FSU 70-65
Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. (1) and guard Tre Jones (3) defend against Florida State guard Rayquan Evans (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Source: Gerry Broome)
February 10, 2020 at 10:55 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 10:55 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Tre Jones had 13 points to help seventh-ranked Duke overcome a turnover-heavy performance to beat No. 8 Florida State 70-65 on Monday night.

The Blue Devils were coming off a wild and emotionally draining overtime win against rival North Carolina on Saturday.

The teams entered this game tied for second in the ACC behind No. 5 Louisville. Jordan Goldwire matched his career high with 13 points for Duke.

Trent Forrest had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight steals for the Seminoles. FSU shot 38% and made just 3 of 18 3-point tries.

