Jones, Goldwire help No. 7 Duke beat No. 8 FSU 70-65

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Tre Jones had 13 points to help seventh-ranked Duke overcome a turnover-heavy performance to beat No. 8 Florida State 70-65 on Monday night.
The Blue Devils were coming off a wild and emotionally draining overtime win against rival North Carolina on Saturday.
The teams entered this game tied for second in the ACC behind No. 5 Louisville. Jordan Goldwire matched his career high with 13 points for Duke.
Trent Forrest had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight steals for the Seminoles. FSU shot 38% and made just 3 of 18 3-point tries.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)