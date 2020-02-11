Internet outage causing delays at NCDMV offices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An internet outage is causing issues at NCDMV offices from Raleigh to Wilmington, the agency said Tuesday.
A fiber line was cut in Benson and has caused delays at driver license and license plate agency offices from south of Raleigh, to the Fayetteville and Wilmington areas, the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said.
The outage is affecting some online driver license and vehicle registration services.
Offices in the following locations in central and southeastern North Carolina are closed as of 12 p.m.:
- Smithfield
- Fuquay-Varina
- Holly Springs
- Clinton (two offices closed)
- Fayetteville (three offices closed)
- Spring Lake
- Stedman
- Kenansville (Duplin County)
- Lillington
- Erwin
- Elizabethtown (Bladen County)
- Raeford
- Siler City
The North Carolina Department of Information Technology is assisting the NCDMV to correct the problem.
An NCDMV spokesperson told CBS 17 the issue is not a DMV issue, but an issue for Windstream, the department’s internet provider.
Windstream told CBS 17 that their investigation shows the North Carolina Department of Transportation cut the fiber line near Interstate 40 and U.S. Route 70.
“Our crews are on site and working to repair the damage as quickly as possible. We don’t yet have an estimate as to when repairs will be complete,” said Windstream spokesperson Scott Morris.
Customers can visit the NCDMV website to check on the status of their local office.
