Furman looks for road win vs Samford

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Josh Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have collectively scored 54 percent of Samford's points this season and 57 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Furman, Jordan Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have scored 58 percent of the team's points this season, including 69 percent of all Paladins points over their last five.