First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern amid temperature rollercoaster

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! You can expect big day-to-day weather changes in this forecast period as a pair of cold fronts approach and then pass through the Cape Fear Region. Here is a breakdown to help you plan and avoid "weather whiplash"...
Tuesday: Ahead of a weak cold front, balmy southwest breezes will encourage temperatures to afternoon highs in the 70s on the mainland and 60s near the ocean. Variably cloudy skies will sponsor scattered showers or even a stray gusty thunderstorm, but most times and places ought to be dry.
Wednesday: Behind that weak cold front, cooler northerly or easterly breezes should pin temperatures in the marginally cooler 50s and 60s under generous cloud cover. Spotty showers with light rain amounts will remain possible but, like Tuesday, many times and places will be dry.
Thursday: Expect a resurgence of warmer southwest winds ahead of a second, stronger cold front. While a few beach towns may yet be pinned in the 60s, inland temperatures ought to soar to the 70s and even lower 80s. Odds for a shower or storm will grow to a healthy 60% for the afternoon and evening.
Valentine’s Day Friday: Expect much cooler northwest winds to bluster in behind that second front. Temperatures may very well be mired in the 40s and 50s all day before plummeting to the frosty 30s at night. One positive from a “date night” perspective: skies are likely to trend clearer through the day.
