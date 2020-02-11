COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: ‘Kids learn by doing’

CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - "Kids learn by doing!" That's the motto in Mrs. Nealy's classroom at Cerro Gordo Elementary School.
She teaches all elementary subjects to a heterogeneous group of first-graders in a Title I K-8th school. Her students come from various backgrounds and have different learning styles.
That's where you come in.
Mrs. Nealy is asking for supplies to teach math manipulates with a hands-on approach.
“All students benefit from manipulatives because it provides an opportunity for them to transfer the skills that they are learning,” Mrs. Nealy wrote in a post on Donors Choose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for projects.
"Having manipulatives present during instruction for students to get their hands on not only offers visual support to my lessons but allows application of what they are learning to real-world situations," she added.
Once the project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the materials and deliver them to the school.
