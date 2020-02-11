Coastal Christian ready for playoff run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time since joining the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association, the Coastal Christian girls’ basketball team is headed to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
Winning has made the girls believers in their talents on the court.
“Our core covenants are family, toughness, and joy,” said senior Maya Insley. “I feel like using those three covenants helped lead us to play Cape Fear so that was a real home hitter.”
The players believe the playoff appearances are building a foundation of success for other future Coastal teams.
“Especially for the younger girls coming up, trying to be leaders and stuff, it sets a good example for them,” said Insley.
“I think making it these past two years is redemption for us,” added senior Brooke Barton. “Making it this year is another thing of redemption from last year and looking to go further.”
A difficult regular season schedule has the team ready for the post season.
“We played the number one seed in Asheville Christian,” said head coach Mike Scheffel. “We played Cape Fear, the four seed. High Point Christian, the five seed. Then on top of that, you have Hoggard and Ashley twice.”
“I definitely think we got a lot closer,” added Barton. “We have connected better, and we know how to work as a team better.”
On Tuesday Coastal Christian hits the road to face Parrott Academy in the first round of the NCISAA playoffs.
