Carolina Beach leaders to hold meet-and-greet with new town manager, vote on speed limit change on S. Lake Park Blvd.

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach residents will get the chance to meet their new town manager Tuesday evening.
The Carolina Beach Town Council will hold a meet and greet with Bruce Oakley prior to its meeting Tuesday.
The public is invited to the event, which will be held in the Town Hall Atrium from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
During its meeting Tuesday, the town council is expected to approve a N.C. Department of Transportation ordinance that would reduce the speed limit on South Lake Park Blvd.
The speed limit would drop from 35 miles per hour to 25 between Sumter and Alabama avenues.
