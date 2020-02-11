Beer, wines sales begin at Brooks Field this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beer and wine sales at Brooks Field will begin Friday, Feb. 14, when the UNCW baseball team plays host to the Seahawk Classic.
Late last month, the UNCW Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve the sale of alcohol at baseball, softball and soccer games on campus.
The university began selling alcohol at basketball games at Trask Coliseum during the 2019-20 season.
UNCW released the following details about alcohol sales at Brooks Field:
- Beer will be sold at the food concession stand and for select games a second location will be opened underneath the awning below the press box area.
- The selection of beers will be varied throughout the season on a rotating basis.
- Upon initial purchase, each guest will need to be prepared to show identification to ensure proof of age, proving they are 21 years of age or older. Anyone appearing to be under the age of 40 will be subject to an ID check. All guests will be required to wear a wristband.
- Per state law, customers will be sold one drink per person, per transaction.
- Everyone serving beer in the stadium will be a certified and a properly trained server.
- Beer will not be sold to anyone appearing to be intoxicated.
- Beer sales will begin when they general stadium gates open 90 minutes prior to first pitch and sales will end at the top of the seventh. No alcohol will be sold on any game day prior to 12 p.m.
- No beer container may be brought in or out of the stadium, including empty containers.
The Seahawks’ baseball schedule can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.