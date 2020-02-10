WPD: Man accused of trying to rob CVS

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of trying to rob a drug store on Market Street over the weekend, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Robert Woodrow Hoyt, 27, was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon Saturday.
According to WPD officials, police officers were called to the CVS located at 3302 Market Street shortly after 2 p.m. in reference to a disturbance, which was upgraded to a robbery in progress.
When they arrived on the scene, officers found Hoyt behind the store counter brandishing a weapon. Officials declined to say what the weapon was but stated that it wasn’t a gun, knife or screwdriver.
No one was injured in the incident, and Hoyt was unsuccessful in taking any money.
Hoyt was booked under a $50,000 secured bond.
