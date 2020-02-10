Winston-Salem developer plans $8 million building for Pender Commerce Park

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender Commerce Park soon will have a new addition.
Pender Commerce Partners 1, LLC (Ramm Capital Partners, LLC and Taylor Development Group, LLC) announced Monday plans to invest $8 million in a 126,360-square-foot speculative building.
Plans call for groundbreaking on the building this month with work being completed in the third quarter of this year.
“With its 32-foot ceiling heights, customizable dock placements and large truck courts, the facility will offer ready-to-go warehouse and distribution space for companies seeking access to growing southeastern U.S. consumer markets," a news release on the project states.
The Winston-Salem developer closed on a 15-acre property on Monday.
“We spent a year researching the market and looked at sites all over the region,” said Chris Ramm, partner in the development and chief operations officer at Taylor Development Group. “We kept coming back to Pender Commerce Park.”
Ramm mentioned several factors in selecting Pender Commerce Park - its proximity to I-140, Wilmington International Airport, and the Port of Wilmington; the park’s modern infrastructure; and working with Wilmington Business Development.
Wilmington-based Cape Fear Commercial will partner with Ramm in marketing and managing the property.
Located on Highway 421 in Currie, Pender Commerce Park is a 450-acre full-service industrial park completed in 2011.
