Several people being monitored for coronavirus in Meck County, no indication of infection

“Although the individuals coming from the most affected province in China are being routed to locations for 14-day quarantine, others coming from China are being assessed at the airport of arrival and are considered to be at medium risk of developing the infection or infecting others. If found to be without symptoms they are being sent on to their home destination for voluntary quarantine. The Health Department in that jurisdiction will be notified, will contact each individual with information and guidance, and will monitor for 14 days from last possible exposure,” a press release read.