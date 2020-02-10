Several people being monitored for coronavirus in Meck County, no indication of infection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Health Officials are monitoring several people for possible novel coronavirus, Mecklenburg County Public Health officials say, but there is no indication of infection.
Sources said the people are not originally from Mecklenburg County but have been through China’s Wuhan District, where the virus was first identified in 2019. They are being monitored as a precaution, officials said.
“Although the individuals coming from the most affected province in China are being routed to locations for 14-day quarantine, others coming from China are being assessed at the airport of arrival and are considered to be at medium risk of developing the infection or infecting others. If found to be without symptoms they are being sent on to their home destination for voluntary quarantine. The Health Department in that jurisdiction will be notified, will contact each individual with information and guidance, and will monitor for 14 days from last possible exposure,” a press release read.
To date, there have not been any confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina.
Mecklenburg County Public Health has been notified that they will be receiving four of these individuals today. County officials say the Communicable Disease staff have been in contact with them, the appropriate document for them has been signed by the Health Director and the monitoring has begun.
“We want to assure that the community has the information it needs to be safe and protect themselves and others. There is information on our County homepage that is being updated regularly and at MeckHealth.org. However, we want to avoid unwarranted concern. Our area is still considered to have a very low risk for this novel virus,” a press release read.
On Monday, Mecklenburg County Public Health released a statement saying they were continuing to monitor for the virus:
"Mecklenburg County Public Health continues to monitor the novel coronavirus. Below is a follow-up from Friday’s message about the County’s involvement in the process.
"Please refer to that statement for details about how the County and communities across the state and the nation are participating in the effort.
"Public Health Update:
"Mecklenburg County Public Health continues its efforts with The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NC Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to monitor the novel coronavirus.
“There are NO confirmed cases of the virus in North Carolina, and the risk to the general public in Mecklenburg County and across the state is low.
“We will continue to work with our partners to monitor the coronavirus and post all updates here and the County website as needed to ensure public safety and the privacy of those being monitored.”
The current outbreak is a new virus that causes respiratory illness in people and can spread from person to person. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. In severe cases, patients have pneumonia in both lungs.
Like any other respiratory illness, these practices will help keep you healthy:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
