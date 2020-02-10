Perfect for date night: Fan favorite, ‘Guys & Dolls’, on stage Valentine’s Day weekend at UNCW

“I think that this production team has expertise and wisdom when it comes to casting, so I had no doubt that they would find the right fits for these roles,” said Mifsud. “However, I will admit, I had dreamed of playing the role of Adelaide since I was fifteen years old, after being cast as a Hot Box Girl in Thespian Troupe #586′s production of Guys and Dolls. I memorized all of Adelaide’s songs, practiced her lines and her accent, and have dreamed of playing that role for years. When I found out that I was cast as Sarah Brown, I was so shocked, I accidentally hung up the phone on our stage manager who had called to tell me the news! But now, after having had the chance to delve into the character of Sarah Brown, to use my upper register to sing her songs, to rehearse opposite of Brent Schraff, and to see Katie Villecco absolutely SHINE as Adelaide, I am reminded that sometimes what we THINK we want isn’t actually what is best for us. I am thrilled and honored to have this role, and to play alongside this amazing cast of performers. Mike Thompson, Chandler Davis and the rest of the production team has done a phenomenal job. From Nicely Nicely Johnson to the General, the casting was artistic and strategic.”