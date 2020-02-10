Pender County law enforcement searches for missing man

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies are reaching out to the public for help finding a 28-year-old man who has been reported missing.
Alex James Footman was last seen Sunday in the Watha area, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office says.
Footman is a black male described as being 6′ tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He could be driving a white Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Lobel of the Pender County Sheriff’s office at 910-259-1515.
