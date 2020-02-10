’Oh deer!”: Man gets trampled in North Carolina parking lot

LOCUST, N.C. (AP) - A suspect escaped from a hit and run in a North Carolina McDonald’s parking lot last month. But police aren’t looking for who’s responsible.
It turns out the object Ken Worthy saw barrel toward him outside the restaurant was actually a frenzied deer.
Worthy told news outlets he was leaving the McDonald’s in Locust, North Carolina, with his wife and a Diet Coke in hand when he was plowed over by the animal.
The deer had likely run startled from woods nearby and wasn’t stopping for anything in its way.
Worthy told WSOC-TV he wasn’t hurt during the incident, in fact, he didn’t even spill his drink.
