Irish Music Night to support St. Patrick’s Parade, Cape Fear Literacy Council

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three bands, the Wilmington Police Pipes and Drums and dancers from the Walsh Kelley School of Irish Dance will entertain the crowd at Irish Music Night, Sat., Feb. 15, which supports the Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
This year, the parade committee selected the Cape Fear Literacy Council (CFLC) as the parade’s community partner.
The parade, which will be held on March 14 in downtown Wilmington, is in its 21st year.
CFLC, celebrating its 35th year, provides personalized education so adults can transform their lives and contribute to a stronger community, a community in which all adults have the literacy skills they need to succeed.
CFLC representatives will be present at the annual Irish Music Night, at Waterline Brewing Co. and at the festival following the March 14 parade to further extend awareness of CFLC’s presence in the community and accept donations of books.
Attendees at each event are asked to bring gently used books to stock CFLC’s on-line bookshop.
Joe Costy, spokesperson for the parade committee, stated the selection of CFLC as the parade partner represents the continuing efforts of the Cape Fear Irish-American community to work with community service groups, expand its visibility and outreach in the region, and recognize the values of education and service.
After the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Downtown Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Festival will feature music, food and family activities.
Learn more at wilmingtonparade.com.
Organizers and Irish dancers will join us on WECT News First at Four Thurs., Feb. 13, to discuss Irish Music Night and look ahead to plans for the parade.
