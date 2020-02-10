‘I’m going to the beach!’ — NC man wins big lottery prize, again

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Lottery luck has smiled on a North Carolina man for the second time in seven years.
Donald Hildebran won $250,000 after buying four 20X The Cash scratch-off tickets at the Quality Mart on South Sterling Street in Morganton on Tuesday, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release.
It wasn’t the first time Hildebran has hit it big in the lottery.
In 2013, he won $200,000 in the Extreme Cash game.
Hildebran, a retiree from Connelly Springs, told lottery officials he spent some of his first prize on a beach trip and plans to do the same with his new prize.
“I’m going fishing,” he said. “I’m going to the beach!”
Hildebran plans to make the beach trip in a brand new Ford Explorer.
“It’s got more room,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.