Horry County police ask for help making ‘sensory kits’ for patrol vehicles

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is reaching out to the community, asking for help in making 200 “sensory kits.”
The department said that being involved in a crisis can be overwhelming for anyone, especially those with special needs. They said every noise louder, every light is brighter and ever decision is more difficult to make.
Because of this, HCPD wants to outfit every patrol unit with a “sensory kit.” The kits consist of a bag filled with items to keep a child or adult’s hands busy.
For those with sensory concerns, such as autism, these kits can improve focus and reduce stress, which could mean more positive outcomes on emergency calls.
HCPD has created an Amazon wish list for the kits. Items purchases through the wish list will be sent directly to the HCPD Central Precinct.
If you would like to help, click here to purchase a sensory toy kit for a patrol vehicle.
